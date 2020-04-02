Bitwise praised by Gov. Newsom for creating website for Californians who lose job during COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- During his daily briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom praised an aggregated job listing website called the OnwardCA Coalition started by several businesses, including Bitwise Industries in Fresno.
The website helps link workers who were displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic to find essential services and jobs available in the state.
"Anybody who has lost their work, has hours reduced and is looking for resources and opportunities can go, and you can pretty quickly click through our dynamic matching system," said Bitwise Industries President Jake Soberal.
The site helps matches workers with jobs based on their locations and skills, and also lists available training opportunities. Currently, there are about 70,000 job opportunities, including at Bitwise, and they've already hired more than 100 people.
Soberal added that they're in the process of rolling out a similar program in at least a dozen other states.
On Thursday, Newsom also said the small businesses could apply for up to $10,000 in grant money through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program to help keep their employees on during the outbreak. COVID-19 has forced companies across the state to lay off employees, while other businesses are in desperate need of help.
"It is an additional contribution to the state for those who may otherwise fall through the crack," Gov. Newsom said. "If you know someone who is a small businessperson, make them aware of this, and if you are a small businessperson, let's make sure you get this paperwork done."
