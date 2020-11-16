yosemite national park

Photographer captures black bear in Yosemite National Park snow

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This black bear got caught in a November snow at Yosemite National Park.

This photo was captured by Mark Bouldoukian during the first snowfall of the season.

Officials say while the park is known for its famed cliffs and waterfalls, it is also home to hundreds of black bears.

Brown bears are no longer in the state so if you ever see a bear, you know it's a black bear-- even if its fur is brown!

No matter the color, the snow sure made this bear a bit frosty.

Officials believe this bear was making a last push to build fat ahead of the hibernation season.
