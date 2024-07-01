The temporary reservation system is to help manage congestion at the National Park.

Yosemite National Park visitors will need a reservation every day until August

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) -- If you want to take in the impressive sights of Yosemite National Park, you'll soon need a reservation no matter what day you go.

The park's new pilot program has been requiring reservations to be made online for weekends and holidays.

However, starting July 1 through August 16, a reservation will be required every day.

From August 17 to October 27, the system goes back to Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

Officials say the temporary reservation system will help manage congestion at the park, which they say the park has been dealing with for decades.