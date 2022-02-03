Fresno Philharmonic launches streaming series during Black History Month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Philharmonic has launched a streaming service for the month of February to shine a spotlight on four African American composers.
Rise Up features performances and conversations between each of the composers and the Philharmonic's Music Director, Rei Hotoda.
Each of the four composers' works were recently performed by the Fresno Philharmonic.
Rise Up begins with John Wineglass, whose episode airs on February 5.
The others will air the following three Saturdays. Rise Up will be free and accessible on the Fresno Philharmonic's YouTube channel.
Those who watch during the premieres will be able to chat with Maestro Hotoda in the YouTube chat room.
For more information, visit their YouTube channel and see the schedule of composers on their website.
