Society

Fresno Philharmonic launches streaming series during Black History Month

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Philharmonic using streaming series during Black History Month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Philharmonic has launched a streaming service for the month of February to shine a spotlight on four African American composers.

Rise Up features performances and conversations between each of the composers and the Philharmonic's Music Director, Rei Hotoda.

Each of the four composers' works were recently performed by the Fresno Philharmonic.

Rise Up begins with John Wineglass, whose episode airs on February 5.

The others will air the following three Saturdays. Rise Up will be free and accessible on the Fresno Philharmonic's YouTube channel.

Those who watch during the premieres will be able to chat with Maestro Hotoda in the YouTube chat room.

For more information, visit their YouTube channel and see the schedule of composers on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoblack history month
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fowler police sergeant passes away from COVID-19 complications
City of Fresno enforces stronger abatement rules
Man dies after being hit by car in Visalia, police say
49ers fan in coma after attack during NFC title game, police say
Central Valley farmers keeping close eye on cold temperatures
Good Sports: Steelers star TJ Watt sending Fresno family to Super Bowl
$500,000 worth of fake merchandise found at Tulare home, deputies say
Show More
Atwater police investigating 1st homicide of 2022
Housing Watch: Housing development Rancho Calera coming to Chowchilla
Fresno County not yet at slowdown with Omicron surge
Biden to send troops to Europe in response to Ukraine tensions
CA man's $33K check gets lost as BofA closes branch
More TOP STORIES News