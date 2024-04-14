Black maternal health fair and jubilee held in Downtown Fresno

The Black Wellness and Prosperity Center held a health fair and jubilee in Downtown Fresno Saturday.

The Black Wellness and Prosperity Center held a health fair and jubilee in Downtown Fresno Saturday.

The Black Wellness and Prosperity Center held a health fair and jubilee in Downtown Fresno Saturday.

The Black Wellness and Prosperity Center held a health fair and jubilee in Downtown Fresno Saturday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, partially due to a long history of systemic racism and bias.

The Fresno community is taking action to raise awareness of the staggering statistic as we're halfway through Black Maternal Health Week.

The Black Wellness and Prosperity Center held a health fair and jubilee in Downtown Fresno Saturday.

A celebratory walk was held to honor the work being done to raise awareness about the issue.

There was free food, dancing, yoga, giveaways and health resources.

Black Maternal Health Week continues through April 17.