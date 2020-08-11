You can stay a night at the last Blockbuster in the world

Airbnb

Just checking in. 👋 — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) August 11, 2020

BEND, Oregon -- Think your dream of sleeping over at a Blockbuster store is a thing of the past? Think again.The last Blockbuster in the world, located in Bend, Oregon, is transforming itself into an Airbnb for three nights.Movie lovers will able to book a night for $4 on either September 18, 19, or 20.The listing says the bookings open on August 17 and are for residents of Deschutes County, Oregon (sorry, rest of the world)."Over the past few months, we've been missing the regular visits from friends, neighbors and tourists from around the world. So, we're opening our store to three quarantine pods of Deschutes County guests for a socially-distanced movie night, just like those of decades past!" the listing says.Each winner, along with up to three other guests, will have the store to themselves.The Bend Blockbuster will be cleaned prior to the guests' arrival, in accordance to Airbnb's Enhanced Cleaning Protocol."Plus we'll provide you with a pack of face coverings, disinfectant wipes, and endless hand sanitizer!" the listing reads.The video store Airbnb is complete with a living room with a pull-out couch, bean bags, and pillows so guests can relax and watch their favorite new or classic releases.Plus, there are all the movie snack favorites - like Doritos, Raisinets, and popcorn - to eat!"And remember, the store is all yours for the night! So let loose, blast the boombox and wear your favorite '90s denim so that you feel right at home in another era," the listing says.The last Blockbuster store has become a tourist destination, but the coronavirus has put an end to travelers visiting Bend for now.General Manager Sand Harding said her team thinks of everyone as family, including the global travelers, lifelong friends, and couples who first met as Blockbuster employees."The COVID-19 pandemic has been a test of our community unlike any other, so we decided to list this stay to keep this tradition alive during these uncertain times," General Manager Sandi Harding said.Her video store may seem like something straight from the 90s, but that's not a bad thing for Harding. She said not much has changed since she began working at the store in 2004, not even the prices, "and that's just how we like it!"Harding said she will be there to hand the guests over the keys, and then she'll leave, because the store is theirs for the night."When we meet, I just ask that you wear a mask (I will be too) and we keep 6 feet of social distance," Harding said.Harding and her team say the store remains open because of the "incredible local community in Bend, and we've been grateful to have the support of those beyond our town as the coronavirus pandemic has impacted our business."To pay it forward, Airbnb will make a donation to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, a longtime partner of the store.In a coincidence, or a marketing tactic, the verified Blockbuster Twitter account was active again on Tuesday for the first time since 2014. First with a retweet of the Airbnb listing, followed up with a tweet saying, "Just checking in."For those who don't get to check in for the night at the Bend Blockbuster, the store will be keeping their living room space up for a limited time.And if you're not able to get the booking or visit in person, the Bend, Oregon Blockbuster has another option to join in the fun: "Call the store to take advantage of our Callgorithm. Tell us what you like and don't like, and a real human will give you tailored recommendations."What will they think of next?