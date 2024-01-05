Urgent need for blood donations post holiday season in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every two seconds, someone in the United States is in need of blood donations or blood platelets.

That need is also here in the Central Valley.

"We're not alone. The whole nation has experienced a blood shortage over the past several years, coming out of COVID," said Christopher Staub with the Central California Blood Center.

President and CEO at the Central California Blood Center, Christopher Staub, says donations are needed all year round, but particularly now.

"Right now, unfortunately, we have more snowflake decorations on the door than we have blood in the refrigerators," said Staub.

Bare shelves show that dire need. While you can see the blood supply is low across all types, one of those empty shelves is for O-positive.

"If it's type O, it will fly off the self as soon as it's tested and labeled; it will be going to a hospital. That's because the demand for type O blood is so much higher than anything else because it is the universal donor," said Staub.

He says they need 5,000 donations a month just to meet the needs of the patients in the area.

While hospitals are restocked with the blood they need right now, they need people to donate this week or next to continue replenishing rows at their facility.

"We've also seen a big increase in patients who need blood in our hospitals, and that's because after the holidays, a lot of people have elective surgeries that they have to move ahead with, so right now, the need for blood is even higher than what we've been collecting," said Staub.

Officials at Valley Children's Hospital tell Action News while they are able to get patients the blood they need, they are currently experiencing a dip in their blood supply.

Making the urgent call for blood even greater.

"One blood donation can save up to three lives," said Staub.

Throughout the month, random donors will also be selected to win a pair of tickets to a Save Mart Center concert coming to Fresno this year.

If you would like to donate, you can find a list of locations across the Central Valley below:

Central California Blood Center Locations:

Jenny Eller Donor Center

4343 West Herndon Ave, Fresno

OPEN: Friday 9 am-6 pm, Saturday 7 am-4 pm

Fresno Donor Center

1196 East Shaw Ave #102, Fresno

OPEN: Friday 9 am-6 pm, Saturday 8 am-5 pm

North Fresno Donor Center

1010 East Perrin Ave, Fresno

OPEN: Friday 9 am-6 pm, Saturday 8 am-5 pm

Clovis Donor Center

645 West Herndon Ave #200, Clovis (near Best Buy/Target)

OPEN: Friday 9 am-6 pm, Saturday 8 am-5 pm, Sunday 10 am-5 pm

Visalia Donor Center

2245 West Caldwell Ave, Visalia

OPEN: Friday 7 am-4 pm, Saturday 7 am-4 pm