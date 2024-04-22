23rd annual Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Rodeo is just a few days away, but people will be rolling up their sleeves to give blood ahead of the event.

The rodeo is joining forces with the Central California Blood Center for its 23rd annual Rodeo Blood Drive.

People can head to the Clovis Rodeo Hall on Monday morning and Tuesday from 7 am to 5 pm to give blood.

Organizers say with the recent blood shortages in the Valley, the event is perfect for locals to give back.

There's no need to sign up to give blood.

If you are interested, you should eat a good meal and hydrate two to three hours before giving blood.

Everyone will need a photo ID, and you can get a free rodeo blood drive t-shirt for your donation.

