Bob Smittcamp, prominent Valley businessman, dies at 79

Smittcamp was also well known as a philanthropist, including donating millions to Community Medical Centers.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bob Smittcamp, a prominent Valley philanthropist and businessman, has died.

Smittcamp was the former CEO of foods product company Lyons Magnus and was co-owner of fruit company Wawona Packing.

He passed away Thursday afternoon at the age of 79.

Smittcamp was also well known as a philanthropist, including donating millions to Community Medical Centers, and as a major political donor.

(This story is developing and will be updated)
