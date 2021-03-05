Bob Smittcamp, prominent Valley businessman, dies at 79

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bob Smittcamp, a prominent Valley philanthropist and businessman, has died.
Smittcamp was the former CEO of foods product company Lyons Magnus and was co-owner of fruit company Wawona Packing.
He passed away Thursday afternoon at the age of 79.
Smittcamp was also well known as a philanthropist, including donating millions to Community Medical Centers, and as a major political donor.
(This story is developing and will be updated)
