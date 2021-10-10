Tulare County homicide detectives investigating death of inmate at Bob Wiley Detention Facility

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Bob Wiley Detention Facility.The 50-year-old died after suffering a medical emergency on Friday just before 11 pm.According to the sheriff's office, deputies, medical staff, and EMS personnel administered first aid but they could not save the inmate.Authorities will now conduct an autopsy and notify the family.Tulare County homicide detectives are investigating the incident.