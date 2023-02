Man found dead in street in Hanford, homicide investigation underway, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a road in Hanford on Monday night.

The Hanford Police Department says a security guard found the body near 5th and Phillips streets.

Officers have not yet identified the man, but say he is believed to be in his 30s or 40s.

At this time, investigators say they are not sure how long the victim had been lying there before he was found.

This is Hanford's second homicide of the year.