Body found during orchard fire in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found during a fire in Reedley on Thursday.

Police say the Reedley Fire Department responded to a fire in an orchard behind the Rite Aid near E. Manning Ave. just after 3pm.

After the fire was out, first responders found a body. Police then took over the investigation. They say the case is being treated as a homicide.

The body has not been identified at this time.