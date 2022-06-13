Body found in ponding basin in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a body was found in a ponding basin in northeast Fresno Monday afternoon.Someone walking by the basin on Chestnut and Swift saw a body floating in the water and called police. Fresno Fire was able to pull the body out.Fresno police confirmed it was a man that was found, but do not know how long his body was there.Authorities are investigating what led up to the incident.