FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in downtown Fresno Thursday morning.Officials say his body was found in the roadway near Ventura and F Streets near the Poverello House around 2:10 am.Investigators say the man had cuts on his face and was declared dead at the scene.Police are investigating the victim's death as a homicide.Officials say the area is a highly populated are for the homeless and they're working to speak with possible witnesses.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.