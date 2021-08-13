Body found at Tule River Reservation, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found at the Tule River Reservation.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the body was found around 8 pm on Wednesday by tribal police.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and are pursuing all tips at this time.The identity of the person has not been released.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.