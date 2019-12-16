Body of Fresno man missing since August found in foothills, deputies say

Officials say a hunter found 65-year-old Hans Lamaack Saturday night in the area of Garnet Dike Boat Launching Site, three miles from where his vehicle was found back in September.
UPDATE: A hunter found the body of missing hiker Hans Lamaack over the weekend in the area of Garnet Dike Boat Launching Site, about 3 miles from where @FresnoSheriff deputies found his vehicle.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) December 16, 2019
The cause of death is still pending.
Prior @abc30 story: https://t.co/OqMOq2csrc
A bicyclist riding in a remote area of Trimmer Springs Road saw a Volvo parked with no one around around September 20 - September 21. The cyclist reported it to the Fresno Police Department, and the vehicle was later discovered to belong to Lamaack.
Lamaack's children reported him missing back in August after not hearing from him.
Officials say the cause of death is pending.