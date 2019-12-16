Body of Fresno man missing since August found in foothills, deputies say

Authorities say 65-year-old Hans Lamaack was last seen on August 30th.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The body of a Fresno man was found over the weekend in the foothills months after his family declared him missing, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say a hunter found 65-year-old Hans Lamaack Saturday night in the area of Garnet Dike Boat Launching Site, three miles from where his vehicle was found back in September.



A bicyclist riding in a remote area of Trimmer Springs Road saw a Volvo parked with no one around around September 20 - September 21. The cyclist reported it to the Fresno Police Department, and the vehicle was later discovered to belong to Lamaack.

Lamaack's children reported him missing back in August after not hearing from him.

Officials say the cause of death is pending.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Armed homeowner finds thief outside home, detains suspect until deputies arrive
20-year-old killed after gunman opens fire at Fresno Co party
Girl found safe, father arrested after abduction in San Jose
Baby killed, woman critical after crash with deputy patrol
Madera crash takes down tree, leaves hole in concrete fence
Protesters rally outside of PG&E headquarters in SF
Community reels from on-duty death of search and rescue crew member
Show More
92-year-old World War II veteran from Valley scammed out of life savings
Video shows N.C. officer slamming, dragging middle school student
Atwater Police searching for man after officer dragged 90 yards by his car
4 teenagers injured in Tulare County drive-by shooting
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
More TOP STORIES News