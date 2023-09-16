Boil water order issued for the Shaver Lake area

FILE - Closeup shot of a man pouring a glass of water from a kitchen faucet

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Shaver Lake Heights Water Association has issued a boil water alert to its customers.

The water utility says the order is due to the presence of total coliform in the system.

Customers are urged to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes to avoid illness.

The County of Fresno says some businesses are also impacted by the order, including the Hungry Hut, Shaver Coffee and Deli, Shorthorn Bar and Grill, Loma Vista Market, and Elliott House. The County Department of Public Health says it will work to establish temporary operating measures.

