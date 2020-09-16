Boston elevator crashes to the ground, kills university lecturer

BOSTON -- A Massachusetts woman died when the elevator in her apartment complex suddenly plummeted to the ground.

Screams filled the Boston apartment building Monday afternoon.

"I heard someone that was bringing in a package out in the hallway, and then I heard an ungodly scream," neighbor Leanne Scorzoni told the local ABC affiliate. "Then we ran out into the hallway, and we saw a gentleman who was obviously in distress. He was screaming and hyperventilating, saying: 'She's dead! She's dead!'"

The woman was later identified as Carrie O'Connor, 38. She was a French lecturer at Boston University.

O'Connor, who had just recently moved into the building, reportedly was trying to load a box into the elevator when it suddenly dropped between floors.

State regulators said the elevator had recently been inspected and certified.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettselevatorwoman killedaccident
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 220,025 acres burned with 18% containment
Creek Fire: Shocking images of devastation captured in Big Creek
Creek Fire: Historic home once visited by Ronald Reagan under threat
10 Merced County schools allowed to reopen campuses
Fire solutions? Different views from VP candidate, governor, Fresno supervisor
Merced Co. deputies searching for missing 22-year-old woman
SQF Complex Fire: 107,101 acres burned, 12% contained
Show More
2 men shot in central Fresno drive-by shooting
Video shows Creek Fire overrun firefighters trying to save neighborhood
Creek Fire: Some can go home after evacuation orders lifted
US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines
Big Ten football to return next month
More TOP STORIES News