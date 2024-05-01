Chose from endless bowl options at Bowl Bistro 99 in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- From acai to salad, the options by the bowl are endless at Bowl Bistro 99.

Owners Ernie and Adrian Perez say their newest venture on Draper Street is a healthy dining option.

Get pre-built bowls on the menu with Acai, overnight oats or yogurt. You can customize your own.

Basic bowls are served with granola, strawberries, blueberries and banana.

"You can do honey, agave on top cinnamon or flaxseed," Ernie said.

The Kingsburg natives pride themselves on sourcing local ingredients for acai or salad bowls.

"We're the heart of agriculture, so why not utilize those advantages when we can," Adrian said.

Tangerines from Sun Valley, blueberries from Family Tree Farms and strawberries from Fry's Stand.

"I feel like when it's coming from right down the road, it can't get any fresher," Ernie said.

Blueberries are the star of the blue and white salad -- the newest offering.

Avocado toast, pressed juices and smoothies round out the menu.

"A lot of off-the-wall snacks here that you won't find in other stores," Ernie said.

With local developments and new businesses popping up nearby, the team at Bowl Bistro is already seeing success, has plans to expand the menu and even partner with neighboring Workouts Unlimited.

"We want to put something on our menu geared toward workouts," Ernie said.

