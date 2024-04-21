Bowl For Kids' Sake fundraiser held to support Big Brothers Big Sisters program in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The lanes over at the Bowlero Fresno were busy Saturday as people bowled for a good cause.

The "Bowl For Kids' Sake" fundraiser raises money for the youth mentor program Big Brothers Big Sisters.

This year's theme was Tropical Luau.

The organization helps match adult mentors and volunteers with children to help guide them through adulthood.

Organizers say there is still a need for more mentors in the community.

"We are in desperate need. We have hundreds of kids on the waiting list that really need a positive role model..." Big Brothers Big Sisters Central California CEO Diane Phakonekham said. "... we are always looking for volunteers so give us a call."

To learn how to become a mentor, click here.