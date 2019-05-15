Boy, 5, brings more than 20 vials of crack cocaine to preschool

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy brought over 20 vials of crack cocaine in a plastic bag to a Cobbs Creek preschool.

"I am sad that this happened," said Atiba Byrd, a parent of a little boy who attends the St. Cyprian Children's Center at 6223 Cedar Avenue. The preschool and kindergarten sits on the property of St. Cyprian Parish.

The boy took out the bag containing the drugs around 9:30 a.m. An employee took the bag and handed it over to a manager who called police.

"I don't want to say it makes you want to take your kids out of school, but this kind of puts a black eye on our community cause' this is a good school. My son's been here two years now," Byrd said.

The boy told his teacher the person who gave him the crack told him to keep it hidden. Thankfully, he gave the drugs to someone who handled the situation appropriately.

Yah Moulton of Upper Darby was picking up her 3-year-old son from the preschool this afternoon.

She said, "I am going to tell his parents. They will figure out what's going on and what to do next."

No drugs were given or taken by any kids. The child is staying with family members.
