Times set for Central Section basketball championships at Selland Arena

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The dates & times for the boys and girls basketball Central Section title games at Selland Arena are set. From Bakersfield and Bishop to Strathmore and Sierra, 20 years after the title games were moved to downtown Fresno, once again, all roads lead to Selland.

Friday:

D-VI girls: #5 Foothill v. #2 Bishop Union, 10:00 AM

D-VI boys: #2 Caruthers v. #5 Strathmore, Noon

D-IV girls: #2 Immanuel v. #13 Mendota, 2:00 PM

D-IV boys: #5 Kerman v. #11 Corcoran, 4:00 PM

D-II girls: #1 Monache v. #3 Tehachapi, 6:00 PM

D-II boys: #1 Dinuba v. #2 Mission Prep, 8:00 PM

Saturday:

D-V girls: #1 Hanford West v. #2 Rosamond, 10:00 AM

D-V boys: #1 Coalinga v. #2 Mendota, Noon

D-III girls: #1 Bakersfield Christian v. #2 Morro Bay, 2:00 PM

D-III boys: #1 North v. #2 Sierra, 4:00 PM

D-I girls: #1 Clovis West v. #2 St. Joseph, 6:00 PM

D-I boys: #1 Clovis North v. #3 St. Joseph, 8:00 PM

Friday will also feature more than a dozen local soccer teams chasing a Central Section soccer title. Unlike in basketball, there is not a single site venue; instead, the low seed will play host with kick set for 6:00 PM.

Boys soccer:

D-I #1 Clovis North v. #6 Ridgeview (Saturday at 1 pm)

D-II #7 Foothill v. #8 El Diamante

D-III #1 Porterville v. #3 Chavez

D-IV #2 Garza v. #4 Dinuba

D-V #3 Riverdale v. #1 Torres

D-VI #3 Kennedy v. #1/#4 Woodlake/BCHS (lightning delay tied at 1, 2nd half to resume on Thursday... The final will be Saturday at 5 pm.)

Girls soccer:

D-I #1 Liberty v. #2 Garces

D-II #1 Independence v. #7 Arroyo Grande

D-III #3 Kerman v. #4 Kerman

D-IV #5 SJM v. #6 Mission Prep

D-V #1 Torres v. #2 Orcutt Academy

D-VI #2 Caruthers v. #13 Riverdale