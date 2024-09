'School Yard Rap' aiming to inspire young people

A motivational speaker, rapper and educator is looking to inspire young people all year round.

A motivational speaker, rapper and educator is looking to inspire young people all year round.

A motivational speaker, rapper and educator is looking to inspire young people all year round.

A motivational speaker, rapper and educator is looking to inspire young people all year round.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motivational speaker, rapper and educator is looking to inspire young people all year round.

He kicked off his nationwide tour right here in Central California, at Tower Theatre in Fresno.

We sat down with Brandon Brown, also known as "Griot B" to talk about "School Yard Rap."

Brown also discussed his inspiration and the impact the program can have on students.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.