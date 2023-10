A local author is taking those challenges and helping kids learn to break through those fears through her book, "Brave Lolis Learns English."

Valley native writes book to help kids nervous about learning English

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Learning the English language can be difficult, especially when you're a child.

A local author is taking those challenges and helping kids learn to break through those fears through her book, "Brave Lolis Learns English."

Action News Anchor Graciela Moreno sat down with award-winning author and Fresno native, Armida Espinoza, to talk about what inspired the book.

For news updates, follow Graciela Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.