Human Trafficking

Fresno non-profit gets furry addition to help victims of human trafficking

Joshua will eventually be able to detect mannerisms that indicate stress or anxiety.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno non-profit gets furry addition to help trafficking victims

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Meet Joshua the puppy.

He may be small in stature now but this service dog is training to have an impact much bigger than he'll ever grow.

Joshua is the newest addition to Breaking the Chains Fresno.

The nonprofit has been providing hope, healing, and restoration to victims of human trafficking in the Central Valley since 2014.

"Dealing with PTSD is the number one thing that we do. First and foremost we want to make sure that they feel safe, feel secure," says the non-profit's cofounder Tiffany Apodaca.

Services include counseling and shelter to ensure a victim's trauma doesn't define them.

Co-Founder and survivor herself, Debra Rush, says Joshua is another tool in their belt to bring comfort to trafficking victims who go through re-traumatizing scenarios, such as court accompaniment for minors and young adults.

"If you can imagine a child having to go sit in front of a very dangerous individual who has terrified and frightened them in every way, Joshua is a game changer in that situation," Rush says.

For now, Joshua is learning foundational training for puppies including socializing and commands like 'sit' and 'stay'. But he will eventually be able to detect mannerisms that indicate stress or anxiety.

For clients working with him, Joshua will take part in the therapeutic process of healing.

That includes being able to lay at the feet of some clients to help them disengage from some things they need to process through and talk about in those moments.

Breaking the Chains works with local, state, and federal law enforcement to tackle human trafficking, offering a variety of services to make sure victims have a way to reintegrate into society.

"Just being able to watch that transformation in them, watching the spark in their eyes come back and the hope and them actually seeing that there's something better for them and they have a chance for a future - that alone is rewarding enough for everything we do here," says Apodaca.

If you believe anyone you know is a victim of sex trafficking or exploitation, you are urged to contact local law enforcement or Breaking the Chains directly at 888- 858-2021 or at www.btcfresno.org for help.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfresnohuman traffickingptsdnon profitservice animal
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Law looks to help human trafficking survivors clear criminal records
3 rescued, 6 arrested in Tulare County human trafficking sting
Bill to help human trafficking survivors passes CA Assembly
Local store raising money for human trafficking survivors
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News