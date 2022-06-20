New coffee shop Brick and Stone Coffee opens in Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Located in the heart of Downton Dinuba sits Brick and Stone Coffee."My wife and I decided it would be awesome to have a local specialty coffee shop in Dinuba because Dinuba hasn't had one in a long time," says owner Anthony Reyna.Anthony and his wife came up with the concept during the pandemic and saw their dream turn into a reality in December.Building the store in downtown Dinuba - a location Anthony's passionate about."I have a really big heart for the downtown area," he said. "I believe it's an underserved part of the community and needing a lot of local investments to make it what it can be."Six months later, the shop is serving up an experience for their customers."Our big focus is to build community and that's something that we really strive for," says manager Mikayla Protzmen. "Our staff knows we have to be as friendly as possible to people when they walk through the door. I want people, when they walk in, to feel seen, loved and heard."With a variety of lattes, espressos and fun summer drinks, there's something for everyone.The shop is located on 220 S L street, providing inspiration for the name which came from the verse Ephesians 2:20.You can stop by Monday through Saturday to try it out.