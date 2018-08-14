MOLLIE TIBBETTS

'Bring Mollie Tibbetts Home Safe Reward Fund' surpasses $366,000

EMBED </>More Videos

Mollie Tibbetts' family and Crime Stoppers held a press conference on Thursday encouraging the public to make use of the reward fund. (ABC News)

BROOKLYN, Iowa --
The reward for information that brings Mollie Tibbets home is nearly $366,000. Mollie's family believes that she is alive and that someone has her, and they hope the money will help bring about her safe return.

Experts believe that the higher the number, the more it could help.

"A reward helps to draw attention to a case and it helps motivate people to pay attention to it and if they have information, motivate them to share it with law enforcement," Chris Allen, the chief of the FBI's investigative publicity unit, told ABC News.

This reward fund is the largest that the Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa has ever collected, according to Greg Willey, the organization's vice president of public relations.

"We don't have these types of things happen too often," he told ABC News.

At least 180 donors have contributed to the fund, including both individuals and businesses, KCRG reports.

On Aug. 2, Mollie Tibbetts' family and Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa held a press conference encouraging the public to make use of the reward fund. Crime Stoppers emphasized that it has set up an anonymous tipline, and anyone using that tipline to send in information that brings her home will be able to receive the reward anonymously.

Tibbetts, a 20-year-old from Brooklyn, Iowa, has been missing since July 18. At the press conference, her loved ones spoke about what the search has been like.

"Every day I feel Mollie's presence with me. Sometimes I feel her just sitting on my shoulder," her mom, Laura Calderwood, said. "I don't know that I have the strength in me, and Mollie's lending me her strength. Every day. Every night."

Calderwood believes it's possible that someone took her daughter.

"We believe that Mollie is still alive, and if someone has abducted her, we are pleading with you to please release her," she said.

Her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, said that if someone took Mollie, he has a message for them.

"Everybody has a Mollie in their life," he said. "Imagine if this was you, somebody had taken your Mollie."
He added, "Do the right thing and let her go."

Her father, Rob Tibbetts, said he believes the reward will incentivize someone to come forward. He said he believes there is someone out there who is withholding information, either because they think it's too trivial or because they are worried it will incriminate a loved one.

"Nothing is irrelevant. Nothing is trivial," he said. "If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear. So come forward, share that information with authorities, and let's bring Mollie home."

Send in any tips to tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com or place an anonymous call to 800-452-1111 or 515-223-1400. If the tip is related to a location outside the Brooklyn area, contact local authorities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanu.s. & worldcrime stoppersrewardcollegemollie tibbetts
Related
Frustration builds as police stay mum on Mollie Tibbetts case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Police: Possible sighting was not Mollie Tibbetts
MOLLIE TIBBETTS
A look back at women murdered while jogging
Report: Mollie Tibbetts suspect used alias 'John Budd'
Mollie Tibbetts' family on the immigration debate
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mass for Mollie Tibbetts to be held at Iowa school she attended
More mollie tibbetts
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News