Brinks truck drops thousands of dollars on Indiana highway

EMBED </>More Videos

An armored truck that burst open sent at least $600,000 of cash flying onto a highway in Indiana.

INDIANA --
Drivers in Indiana received a highway surprise when they spotted hundreds of thousand of dollars in cash flying everywhere.

The money came from an Brinks armored truck that burst open, sending a reported $600,000 in cash flying everywhere.

State police said drivers clamored to pick up cash on the interstate after the back doors of the truck swung open.

State police spokesman Sgt. John Perrine says investigators don't know exactly how much cash was in the truck when its lost its load about 9 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70 on the city's southwest side. Perrine said it was definitely hundreds of thousands.

RELATED: Goodwill worker finds thousands of dollars in donated purse, finds rightful owner
EMBED More News Videos

There was more than $39,000 in a purse donated by the family of a 101-year-old woman who had died.


Officers blocked traffic as they helped collect money along the highway.

Perrine said an undetermined amount remains unaccounted for as some drivers stopped to scoop up cash.

Legally, finders keepers doesn't apply here. But ask yourself, what would you do?

Perrine said anyone who picked up the money could be charged with theft and he urged them to contact state police to return it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
highwayslost moneyu.s. & worlddistractionIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News