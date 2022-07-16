Sports

Fresno's Brock Jones projected first MLB draft pick

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Major League Baseball draft begins on Sunday, July 17th in Los Angeles.

Buchanan grad Brock Jones was invited to attend the draft in person, but will be watching it at home with his family.

The outfielder helped lead Stanford to back to back College World Series appearances as a sophomore and junior.

According to multiple mock drafts, Jones is projected to be a late first round pick.

This season Jones hit .324 with a .664 slugging percentage which was first in the Pac-12. He was tabbed an All-Pac-12 first team honoree and named on Baseball America's third team All-American team.
