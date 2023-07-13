There's a new place for some friendly competition in northeast Fresno.

Broken Controller VR Experience now open at Fresno's Campus Pointe

The Broken Controller VR Experience held its grand opening ceremony on Wednesday at Campus Pointe.

Community members were invited out to the ribbon cutting and were treated to free gaming.

The new business features a wide variety of fun -- from classic arcade games to free-roam virtual reality and augmented rock climbing.

It's a first of its kind entertainment center in Fresno.

Owners say their goal was to offer a unique experience and quality entertainment for an affordable price.

The Broken Controller is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 8 pm and Friday through Sunday from noon until 10 pm.