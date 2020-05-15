Sports

Senior Spotlight: Clovis East's Brooklyn Lopez follows in mom's footsteps and commits to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A two-year captain at Clovis East - outside hitter Brooklyn Lopez - loves playing for her club team, in part because it's the only time her mom Lynette Wilkes Lopez isn't her coach.

"(She) has very high expectations for me and that's good for me because it pushes me to work harder," says Brooklyn.

When it came time to decide on a school, there was only one choice.

"I have pictures of me at soccer games when I was like 10 in a little scarf and I have so many pictures of me at volleyball games," says Brooklyn.

"When I was young we had season tickets to Fresno State football and basketball when Boyd Grant was there and Tark was there."

They're a family in love with the Bulldogs. When Brooklyn committed, she became the first daughter of a former volleyball player to follow in mom's footsteps.

Brooklyn Lopez has also found a home in the classroom.

With goals of attending medical school - her 4.52 GPA is the highest of any B'nai B'rith award nominee.

"I didn't know for sure if I'd be able to play volleyball in college or didn't know what would happen in college so I always wanted to make sure that I had really high grades to do whatever I wanted out of high school," she says.
