Brother shot, killed while trying to protect sister from her husband in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 29-year-old Jose Duran Jr. is the indirect victim of domestic violence.
He was trying to help his sister move away from her allegedly abusive husband when he was killed by Eric Ordonez.
"The victim's brother Jose Duran Jr. stepped in between the suspect Eric Ordonez and his sister just as Ordonez was firing the handgun, a round from that handgun struck Duran in the neck," said Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer.
A highway patrol helicopter spotted Ordonez running from the scene. He was followed to a backyard shed half a mile away and arrested. But police are still looking for the gun.
RELATED: Neighbors hope to ramp up domestic violence awareness after deadly dispute
"We are in need of that handgun used in this homicide," Dyer said. "Somewhere between the house where this occurred, 2694 W Fairmont and that shed, that gun went missing."
The shooting took place last Sunday at the West Shaw Village Apartment complex. It's an area that has been plagued by crime, but neighbors say things had been getting better until this incident.
"It is domestic violence; it is nothing to do with the neighborhood," said Ronald Hollinger.
Domestic violence is on the rise across Fresno. There were nearly 150 reports of domestic violence in the city so far in 2019, a nearly 35 percent increase over this time last year.
Police cannot point to a specific reason. But those living in the area of this latest shooting have asked police for help, and the officers are responding.
RELATED: Taking back their streets: Fresno neighborhood hosts block party two months after gang shooting
"(We) are going to come out on Monday and speak to that neighborhood about what they can do to combat domestic violence how to report that and help people that are victims," said Capt. Burke Farrah.
Eric Ordonez is being held on murder charges. Police say in addition to shooting Jose Duran Jr. He also tried to shoot Duran's father, but the gun apparently misfired.
Police are concerned the gun is still out there and could be found by a child.
If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
Brother shot, killed while trying to protect sister from her husband in northwest Fresno
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News