Bull charges bicyclists during Rock Cobbler race in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KFSN) --Some bicyclists came face to face with a bull during a race last weekend in Kern County.Richard Pepper of Madera County recorded video of the encounter while participating in the 80-mile Rock Cobbler race in Bakersfield.As riders went through a ranch, several came across the territorial bull.Some were able to ride by, but one rider was knocked off his bike and launched into the air as the bull charged him.Amazingly, the bicyclist did not suffer any major injuries. Three others who also encountered the bull were not hurt.Race organizers released a video on Instagram confirming everyone is OK and are already making plans for next year.There is no word on whether they plan to change the course.