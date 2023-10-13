The Raiders are coming off a 17-13 win over the Packers on Monday night.

QB&A with David Carr: Raiders need to pass to Davante Adams, Derek Carr's big win

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Raiders are coming off a 17-13 win over the Packers on Monday night.

Former bulldog Davante Adams finished with just four catches for 45 yards.

Postgame, he said sure, he's being double-teamed, but they still need to find a way to get him the ball.

That's a sentiment Fresno State legend David Carr agrees with in this week's QB &A.

Carr also spoke about his brother, Derek Carr, coming off one of his best games with the New Orleans Saints.

He examines what went right and looks ahead to this weekend's test in Houston.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.