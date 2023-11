Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State preparing to battle for Oil Can Trophy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is preparing for another battle with a trophy on the line.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Cam Worrell joins Action News to take a look at how the team can bounce back against San Diego State.

Worrell also discussed what went wrong for the Bulldogs in their loss against New Mexico on Saturday.

