Bulldog Breakdown: Golfer Matthew Sutherland turning pro

A Fresno State stand-out is coming off a third place finish at the Mountain West Championships.

A Fresno State stand-out is coming off a third place finish at the Mountain West Championships.

A Fresno State stand-out is coming off a third place finish at the Mountain West Championships.

A Fresno State stand-out is coming off a third place finish at the Mountain West Championships.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno State stand-out is coming off a third place finish at the Mountain West Championships.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Matthew Sutherland stopped by to announce that he will be turning pro at the end of the year!

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.