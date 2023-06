Tim Orman, former chief of staff to Mayor Jerry Dyer, discussed Measure E with Action News.

Measure E is the first local sales tax put forward to fund programs at a California State University campus.

The novel sales tax approach would create a 0.2% sales tax for the next 20 years to help improve Fresno State.