Bulldog Breakdown: Mikey Keene preparing for year 2 at Fresno State

As temperatures warm up, it's time to talk Spring Football.

As temperatures warm up, it's time to talk Spring Football.

As temperatures warm up, it's time to talk Spring Football.

As temperatures warm up, it's time to talk Spring Football.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As temperatures warm up, it's time to talk Spring Football.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Fresno State quarterback Mickey Keene joins Action News to discuss last season and the team's current talent.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.