Fresno business spreading burger joy during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Take 3 in Downtown Fresno, burgers are cooked hot. The COVID-19 pandemic has closed their dining room, and they're doing takeout.
Now they're spreading goodwill one burger at a time after one customer donated 20 burgers. The act spread on social media.
"More people and more saw it, and then we had this big pot of burger money, and we decided to take it out to essential workers and start delivering burgers. I just branded it #spreadingburgerjoy," said Desirae Washington, Take 3 co-owner.
Washington is the co-owner of Take 3 and has seen the act of kindness spread in the past two weeks.
"We've given out 200 meals to hospitals to daycare centers, the VA, and some families that are immobile," Washington said.
While using precautions, she drops off food to offices to spread joy. People have nominated their friends or family that are working during this time.
"It feels really good. I just keep using the word humanity. it feels like what we should be doing during times like these," Washington said.
They are taking donations over the phone and through social media.
The burger joint is located on Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno and while business has changed due to the pandemic, they're grateful for each order and each act of kindness.
"We've been here for five years, and it hasn't been easy, but we do it for the love of our customers and the love of our community. To be able to share positivity and have it shared right back makes us so grateful," Washington said.
Take 3 grills up burgers Monday through Friday.
For more on how to order or support their spreading burger joy go to https://take3burgers.com/
