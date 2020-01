Visalia police say, Hector Lozoya, 26, was suspected of a burglary in the area of Goshen Avenue and Akers Street, and when officers tried to pull him over, he sped off.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare man fleeing police officers crashed his car into a house in Visalia Friday morning.Visalia police say, Hector Lozoya, 26, was suspected of a burglary in the area of Goshen Avenue and Akers Street, and when officers tried to pull him over, he sped off.As police chased Lozoya, he crashed his car into a home on Linwood and Bollinger Streets and tried to run away on foot until he was arrested.Investigators found stolen mail and drugs inside Lozoya's vehicle.He faces identity theft and narcotics charges. Police say he was also on probation.