Three Selma teens arrested in burglary ring investigation

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kingsburg Police arrested three teenagers involved in a burglary ring Friday.Officers worked on this theft investigation for the past three months.Investigators served search warrants on each of the suspects Friday afternoon.Police found stolen guns, jewelry, designer clothing, and drugs in their possession.Ricardo Cordero, 19, and Shaun Espinoza, 18, were arrested in the investigation. Officers also arrested an unnamed 15-year-old suspect.All three teens are from Selma. Police say they are known gang members.Detectives linked the suspects to burglaries in Bakersfield, Kings County, and southern California.