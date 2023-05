A new Burlington Department store is now open in Clovis.

New Burlington store opens in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new Burlington Department store is now open in Clovis.

The store located at Herndon and Willow Avenues held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning.

The discount retailer also partnered with Adopt a Classroom and donated $5,000 to Mountain View Elementary School.

The money will help with school supplies and additional materials.

The elementary school says it's thankful for the donation support.