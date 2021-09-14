u.s. & world

Massachusetts taps National Guard to help school districts amid bus driver shortage

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
EMBED <>More Videos

Massachusetts taps National Guard to help with bus driver shortage

BOSTON -- As school districts across the U.S. are facing bus driver shortages, one state is tapping the National Guard to help.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 14, nearly 100 members of the Massachusetts National Guard will begin training sessions to serve as school bus drivers and assist communities impacted by school bus driver shortages.

According to a statement released by the office of public safety and security of Massachusetts Gov. Charles D. Baker, 90 Guard members will "prepare for service in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell and Lynn" and up to 250 personnel will be available for the assignment.

"These Guard personnel will be available to serve as drivers of school transport vans known as 7D vehicles to address staffing shortages in certain districts," the statement read. "All activated Guard personnel will complete vehicle training to ensure the safety of children and families."

The statement also said that the National Guard will comply with all health and safety measures.

Other states experiencing school bus driver shortages include Pennsylvania, Virginia, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. While the reasons for the shortage are varied, Curt Macysyn executive director for the National School Transportation Association, which represents private school bus contractors, told ABC News in August that health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic have played a role.

"During COVID, people chose their health over a position," Macysyn said. "With the delta variant, I think some folks who might have considered a return are probably gonna stay on the sidelines a bit longer."

For now, Macsyn said parents are being forced to find alternative modes of transportation to get their kids to school each morning, such as having family members take them, carpooling, or having students walk or bike. At the same time, schools are having to consolidate or remove routes.

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos and Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmassachusettsback to schoolnational guardbuscoronavirusschool businstagram storiesu.s. & worldbus driver
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
U.S. & WORLD
Fauci says omicron variant will 'inevitably' arrive in US
Vaccine inequity, hesitancy made omicron more likely: Scientists
What is omicron? What to know about new COVID variant
UK, Germany, Italy report cases of new omicron variant
TOP STORIES
Valley health officials bracing for arrival of new COVID-19 variant
Fresno police share tips for protecting your packages
Man shot multiple times, possibly at party in southwest Fresno
Fresno Co. man accused of stabbing his mother, killing her boyfriend
Fresno State student killed in early morning crash on highway
Boy life-flighted after being shot in Tulare County, deputies say
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after stabbing in Auberry, deputies say
Show More
What is omicron? What to know about new COVID variant
Holiday shipping deadlines to get packages mailed on time: LIST
Ahmaud Arbery's mother speaks out after murder trial verdict
This holiday season, adopt a Valley shelter animal and give it a home
Fresno thrift store hosting its annual World Famous Bag Sale
More TOP STORIES News