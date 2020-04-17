Help feed healthcare workers by ordering from Downtown Visalia restaurants

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley business organization has started a pay it forward program to help downtown restaurants and frontline healthcare workers.
Now through Saturday, if you order takeout from a Downtown Visalia Restaurant and tell Downtown Visalians about your order, they will give $5 for food for first responders and healthcare workers.
You can message Downtown Visalians on Facebook or Instagram, or e-mail randi@downtownvisalia.com.
