Help feed healthcare workers by ordering from Downtown Visalia restaurants

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley business organization has started a pay it forward program to help downtown restaurants and frontline healthcare workers.Now through Saturday, if you order takeout from a Downtown Visalia Restaurant and tell Downtown Visalians about your order, they will give $5 for food for first responders and healthcare workers.You can message Downtown Visalians on Facebook or Instagram, or e-mail randi@downtownvisalia.com.