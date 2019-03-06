Business

390 Family Dollar stores to close or be re-branded as Dollar Tree

EMBED <>More Videos

Family Dollar to close nearly 400 stores

Family Dollar has announced that 390 stores will close or be re-branded in 2019.

According to CNN, Dollar Tree--which owns Family Dollar--also plans to make big changes to the Family Dollar stores not included in the closing and re-branding effort.

"We are confident we are taking the appropriate steps to reposition our Family Dollar brand," Dollar Tree CEO Gary Philbin said in a news release Wednesday.

Family Dollar, which sells a variety of items for under $10, was bought by Dollar Tree in 2015.

CNN said investors of Dollar Tree, which sells all items for $ 1 (with the exception of some 89 cent candy), have been pushing the company to sell or change the ailing line.

Company officials want to re-brand some of the locations as Dollar Trees and renovate others with Dollar Tree merchandise.

A list of closing locations has yet to be released.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessstore closingus worlddollar store
TOP STORIES
SR-178 in Kern County shut for 1 or 2 days due to falling boulders
Cousins marry and seek to have union legally recognized
Uber driver leaves woman stranded for not flirting with him
Man arrested for beating family's missing dog, tying legs with cord
Sisters confess they 'euthanized' elderly father, police say
Taco Bell employees fired after video surfaces of fight
Missing 2-month-old found dead, mother hospitalized
Show More
Man and deputy who saved him cross paths 12 years later for long overdue reunion
New technology could help detectives find 1994 murder suspect
VIDEO: Firefighters save American flag from fire
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
Storm hits the South Valley creating hazardous roads
More TOP STORIES News