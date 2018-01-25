BUSINESS

5 Part-Time Job Opportunities In Fresno

Are you on the hunt for a new part-time job? There are plenty of opportunities available around Fresno.

Here's a rundown of open listings, with information sourced via job site ZipRecruiter.

Customer Service Associate, Lowe's

Lowe's is seeking part-time Customer Service Associates to work in its Cabinets Department.

Associates will be responsible for assisting customers with all of their shopping needs, including assisting customers in the selection, demonstration, preparation and loading of merchandise. Associates will also be responsible for responding to customer inquiries.

For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Service Assistant, El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is seeking part-time Service Assistants to help prepare food, from salsas to chicken. Other duties may include keeping guests satisfied with a clean dining room and a well-stocked salsa bar.

No experience is needed. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Barista, Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble is seeking a Cafe Server. The individual will sell cafe products and deliver quality customer service.

Employees will assist in the daily operations of the cafe and make the store experience interactive and engaging for customers. Baristas will also prepare and serve drinks and food in accordance with health code and cafe standards.

For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Teller, Citi

The Teller role is a critical position for selected Citi branch teams in helping the branches achieve its sales, service and operational goals.

Tellers create and develop a positive relationship with Citi's clients and delivers solutions by identifying referral opportunities for new products and services based on the customer's financial goals.

For a list of desired qualifications and to apply, see the job listing here.

Optical Associate, U.S. Vision

U.S. Vision, the 7th largest optical retailer in the United States, is seeking an Optical Associate who cares about customers. The successful candidate will be self-motivated, organized and detail oriented.

The Optical Associate completes paperwork and computer data entries as necessary to place and process orders and perform some technical operations such as making eyeglass adjustments, taking measurements and reading the lensometer.

For a list of desired qualifications and to apply, see the job listing here.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineFresno
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News