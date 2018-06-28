Chicken, crullers and CrossFit: Get to know the 4 newest businesses to open in Fresno

The Chicken ShackPhoto: Ann S./Yelp
The Chicken Shack recently debuted in downtown Fresno with a chicken-centric menu that includes wings, chicken fingers and sandwiches. The establishment also offers the classic sides: barbecue baked beans, potato salad, macaroni salad and veggie sticks.
As we previously reported, owner Damon Miller -- who has a Chicken Shack in Hanford and a food truck -- said the new location at 1108 Fulton St. had a successful opening June 22 with excited diners lining up outside before the eatery even opened.
CrossFit KBCPhoto: Jordan S./Yelp
A new addition to Bullard, CrossFit KBC is offering the popular fitness regimen at 4368 N. Brawley Ave., Suite 102. With affiliated locations across the country, the new gym has hourlong classes plus the 30-minute Inferno30, an intro into CrossFit conditioning.
Are you an early riser? Take advantage of the spot's morning classes, which begin at 6 a.m., according to its Facebook page. The classes start out with a warm-up, before moving onto conditioning, mobility and barbells.
Namikaze Japanese RestaurantPhoto: coalee c./Yelp
Namikaze Japanese Restaurant is a sushi bar that opened recently at 1134 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 108, in north Fresno. Start off with appetizers like the Japanese fried chicken served with spicy mayo and teriyaki and mussels baked with house spicy mayo and scallions on top.
The entree menu includes thinly sliced, marinated sirloin on assorted vegetables served on a sizzling plate. Vegetarian dishes include a pan-fried firm tofu steak topped with mushrooms and sauteed with butter.
Sky's Donuts
Photo: Dani G./Yelp
New doughnut shop Sky's Donuts offers classic glazed doughnuts, apple fritters, bear claws, cinnamon rolls and treats topped with Oreos and gummy bears. The menu also includes sandwiches, croissants and smoothies. Check it out at 4386 W. Shaw Ave. in Bullard.