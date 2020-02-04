food

Customers line up as new Dunkin Donuts shop opens in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley's newest Dunkin Donuts location is now open and serving customers.

People came into the Visalia store early and lined up to get a morning treat and coffee.

The store is located on Mooney Boulevard and Walnut.

It took a year to bring the donut shop to the city, but now residents have one more option where they can go to get their coffee and donuts to start their day.

There are also Dunkin Donuts locations in Hanford and Madera.
