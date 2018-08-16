BUSINESS

South Valley shopping development expanding, to include restaurant from Dog House Grill owner

EMBED </>More Videos

The owners of Fresno's Dog House Grill are opening a restaurant in the South Valley.

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
After years of slow movement, interest in a South Valley shopping development has skyrocketed over the last several months.

The developer for The Grove at Packwood Creek in Visalia says they are in talks with the Firestone Grill company to open a restaurant in the new center. If the name Firestone sounds familiar, it is because the company owns Fresno's famous Dog House Grill near Fresno State.

The possibility of a Dog House Grill in the South Valley has lots of people talking on social media.

The business, along with a La-Z-Boy Furniture store, is listed as "in contract" on an online lease brochure that was discovered by the Visalia Times-Delta.

The developer for The Grove at Packwood Creek is the Monterey-based Orosco Group, and over the phone, partner Patrick Orosco told Action News there was no intention of publicly identifying the tenants named in the article.

"The cat's out of the bag, and we have now communicated with both of them, and they understand that these things do happen."

Orosco says both are still committed to the project.

The history of the shopping center, which is also home to a Costco, dates back 20 years, this third phase has been stalled for many years.

In recent months though, interest has exploded. Orosco says it is thanks, in part, to the success of Sportsman's Warehouse, which opened last year.

"It proved that, in fact, regional customers from Tulare County, and the surrounding counties who are already coming to Costco, will also group that trip and get out of their cars and shop at other junior anchor and specialty retail tenants."

Orosco says there are several other parcels at The Grove that are currently in contract and says that construction on the new businesses could begin later this year. That means by the end of next year The Grove could be built out and open to South Valley shoppers.

We reached out to the Firestone Grill company for comment, but have not yet heard back. So for now, we do not know if new restaurant will be branded as a Firestone Grill or as a Dog House Grill.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessreal estate developmentreal estatebusinessrestaurantrestaurantsVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
GE CEO ousted after 2 years on job
California Supreme Court ruling has independent contractors scratching their head over payroll
More business
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News