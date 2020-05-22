Business

Fashion Fair Mall preparing to open on May 26 with increased safety measures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fashion Fair Mall announced that preparations are being made to re-open on Tuesday, May 26.

Fresno County was approved by California on Thursday to move further into Phase 2 of Governor Gavin Newsom's plan for opening businesses.

In this expanded phase, all Fresno County retail stores can open their shops to customers.

Part of the re-opening plans includes an emphasis on cleaning and sanitization.

There will also be extra signs and protective measures to increase social distancing and safety.

Not all stores and restaurants inside the mall will open on May 26. You can visit their website for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnobusinessmallfashionfresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California will release guidelines for churches to open Monday: Newsom
Central California coronavirus cases
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino to open on June 1 with modifications
Woman, 5 children displaced after fire at Fowler mobile home park
Your dining experience will change now that Fresno County restaurants are reopening
Over $11,000 in stolen property from Tulare home recovered, man arrested
Show More
Pakistan plane with 98 on board crashes near Karachi
Suspect opens fire at adults, child outside southwest Fresno apartment
Fresno 'shelter in place' lifts Tuesday, restaurants can open immediately
CA unemployment rate soars to 15.5%, 2.3M jobs lost
Fresno County approved by state for further opening of businesses
More TOP STORIES News